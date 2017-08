Madonna Hilariously Forgets the Words to Her Own Song in Selfie Video: 'Still a Happy Girl'

Whoops, Madonna blanks on her lyrics!

The Material Girl celebrated her 59th birthday on Wednesday and took to Instagram to share pics and videos of the wild celebration.

RELATED: Madonna Shares Sweet Snap of Twin Daughters at Soccer Practice

In one funny clip, Madonna sings along to her track, "B-Day Song," and forgets the words to her own song.

"When you can't remember the words to your own Song. ๐Ÿท๐Ÿท๐Ÿท๐Ÿท๐Ÿท๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡นโ™ฅ๏ธ๐Ÿคก๐ŸŽ‚๐ŸŽ‰๐ŸŽ‰๐ŸŽ‰๐ŸŒˆ๐ŸŒˆ๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ’•๐Ÿฆ๐Ÿ’ƒ๐Ÿป Still a Happy Girl!," Madonna captioned her selfie video.

When you can't remember the words to your own Song.....,..,,.,,,,,,๐Ÿท๐Ÿท๐Ÿท๐Ÿท๐Ÿท๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡นโ™ฅ๏ธ๐Ÿคก๐ŸŽ‚๐ŸŽ‰๐ŸŽ‰๐ŸŽ‰๐ŸŒˆ๐ŸŒˆ๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ’•๐Ÿฆ๐Ÿ’ƒ๐Ÿป Still a Happy Girl! A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Aug 16, 2017 at 6:28pm PDT

RELATED: Madonna Gives Surprise Performance at Leonardo DiCaprio's Star-Studded Charity Auction: 'This Man Is a Boss!'

Along with her silly flub, the "Vogue" singer also gave thanks for turning another year old, writing, "Giving Thanks for another Year filled with many Surprises and many Blessings! ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿป Pray B**ch โ™ฅ๏ธ @mertalas๐ŸŒ๐ŸŒ๐ŸŒŽ," in another sexy pic.

Giving Thanks for another Year filled with many Surprises and many Blessings! ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿป Pray Bitch โ™ฅ๏ธ @mertalas๐ŸŒ๐ŸŒ๐ŸŒŽ A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Aug 16, 2017 at 6:33pm PDT

She also gave a shout-out to her "ride or dies" and shared an adorable pic of her twin daughters, Estere and Stelle.

Yassssssssss Mambo! ๐Ÿ’š๐Ÿ’š๐Ÿ’š๐Ÿ’š๐Ÿ’š๐Ÿ’š! A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Aug 16, 2017 at 1:41pm PDT

Happy Girl! .........๐ŸŽ‰๐ŸŒˆ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡น๐ŸŽ‚๐ŸŽˆOn her way!! ๐ŸšŒ๐ŸšŒ๐ŸšŒ๐ŸšŒ๐ŸšŒ๐ŸšŒ๐ŸšŒ๐ŸšŒ๐ŸšŒโ™ฅ๏ธ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡น A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Aug 16, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

Ride Or Dies!! ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ’š๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ’š๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ’š๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿป A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Aug 16, 2017 at 7:12pm PDT

I stand before this altar. with a small confession! .............๐Ÿ™๐Ÿป i have a tiny hangover. ๐Ÿท๐Ÿท๐Ÿท๐Ÿท. I'll have to Bend the knee! ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿป. @mertalas A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Aug 17, 2017 at 7:47am PDT

See more of Madonna in the video below.