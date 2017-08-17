MUSIC

Madonna Hilariously Forgets the Words to Her Own Song in Selfie Video: 'Still a Happy Girl'

by Liz Calvario 3:49 PM PDT, August 17, 2017
Photo: Getty Images

Whoops, Madonna blanks on her lyrics!

The Material Girl celebrated her 59th birthday on Wednesday and took to Instagram to share pics and videos of the wild celebration.

RELATED: Madonna Shares Sweet Snap of Twin Daughters at Soccer Practice

In one funny clip, Madonna sings along to her track, "B-Day Song," and forgets the words to her own song.

"When you can't remember the words to your own Song. 🍷🍷🍷🍷🍷🇮🇹♥️🤡🎂🎉🎉🎉🌈🌈😂💕🦁💃🏻 Still a Happy Girl!," Madonna captioned her selfie video.

RELATED: Madonna Gives Surprise Performance at Leonardo DiCaprio's Star-Studded Charity Auction: 'This Man Is a Boss!'

Along with her silly flub, the "Vogue" singer also gave thanks for turning another year old, writing, "Giving Thanks for another Year filled with many Surprises and many Blessings! 🙏🏻 Pray B**ch ♥️ @mertalas🌏🌍🌎," in another sexy pic.

She also gave a shout-out to her "ride or dies" and shared an adorable pic of her twin daughters, Estere and Stelle.

Yassssssssss Mambo! 💚💚💚💚💚💚!

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

Ride Or Dies!! 🐎💚🐎💚🐎💚🐎🙏🏻

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

See more of Madonna in the video below.

SHARE ON FACEBOOK SHARE SHARE ON TWITTER TWEET