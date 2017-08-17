Madonna Hilariously Forgets the Words to Her Own Song in Selfie Video: 'Still a Happy Girl'

Whoops, Madonna blanks on her lyrics!

The Material Girl celebrated her 59th birthday on Wednesday and took to Instagram to share pics and videos of the wild celebration.

In one funny clip, Madonna sings along to her track, "B-Day Song," and forgets the words to her own song.

"When you can't remember the words to your own Song. 🍷🍷🍷🍷🍷🇮🇹♥️🤡🎂🎉🎉🎉🌈🌈😂💕🦁💃🏻 Still a Happy Girl!," Madonna captioned her selfie video.

Along with her silly flub, the "Vogue" singer also gave thanks for turning another year old, writing, "Giving Thanks for another Year filled with many Surprises and many Blessings! 🙏🏻 Pray B**ch ♥️ @mertalas🌏🌍🌎," in another sexy pic.

She also gave a shout-out to her "ride or dies" and shared an adorable pic of her twin daughters, Estere and Stelle.

