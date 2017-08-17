Beyoncé Family Pics Among Never-Before-Seen Photos in 'How to Make Lemonade Box Set' Book

Beyonce is releasing a new book detailing the creation of her groundbreaking visual album, Lemonade, and the music superstar is sharing some previously unreleased family photos within the pages of the voluminous tome.

The How to Make Lemonade Box Set, which comes in at more than 600 pages, details the journey she took while making the unprecedented musical accomplishment. Along with a look at the inspiration behind some of her lyrical creations, the singer also included hundreds of photos that depicts her Lemonade journey.

NEWS: Beyonce Wins Peabody Award for 'Lemonade' Just Days Before the 1-Year Anniversary of Its Release

Among the many beautifully designed pages are some heartwarming photos of the 35-year-old artist spending time with her beautiful daughter, Blue Ivy, and her husband, JAY-Z, on the football field where she famously debuted her song, "Formation," during the Super Bowl 50 halftime show in 2016.

Several pages of the book reflect on the powerful performance, which drew praise from many for its message and its resonance, while some criticized it for its overt political overtones.

WATCH: Beyonce Celebrates Formation World Tour Anniversary With Behind-the-Scenes Video

The book also gives fans a look at how Beyonce examined and utilized fashions and styles from various time periods and cultures for her visual album, and the role those styles played in the messages behind many of the album's tracks.

The How to Make Lemonade Box Set will be released on Aug. 18 and retails for $299.99.