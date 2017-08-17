EXCLUSIVE: Aly & AJ Talk First Single in 10 Years 'Take Me' and Dish on New Music

Aly and AJ Michalka are back!

The sisters dropped their first single in 10 years, "Take Me," on Friday and fans are freaking out!

WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: Aly & AJ on Finally Getting to Grow Up, on Screen and in Their New Music

While the sisters had recorded music under their band 78violet, this is the return to their namesake duo, which they formed in 2004. ET's Ashley Crossan spoke with the pair earlier this year at San Diego Comic-Con, where they dished on their new music and their comeback!

"We're releasing our first single after a long time, a long time away from music," AJ, 26, told ET. "We haven't released anything under Aly & AJ in 10 years. So, we're really excited, and this single really represents the new sound and, just, us as adult artists. It's been a long time coming."

So why the 10-year gap?

"I think for us, we really focused on acting -- and, we were signed at such a young age, that I really feel like the music industry, it changed so much," AJ explained. "Once Aly and I left our label, it kind of, like, [was] one of those things we didn't want to do for a little bit. We kind of wanted to take a break. I mean, I think when you're a kid and you start that young, you're trying to figure out what your sound is and, you know, if you can get back on track with writing."

"We just went through this time where we just froze, musically," she continued. "And I'm really glad it took as long as it did, because I don't think we'd be writing the material we are now if we hadn't taken that time."

"Yeah, it's been a while," added Aly, 28. "I think a part of it, too, was being inspired to make new music again. I think we just were in a writing funk, and I think that happens with a lot of artists and some people are better at just powering through it. I think for us, we needed to sit back for a moment."

🌄 A post shared by Aly & AJ (@alyandaj) on Jul 31, 2017 at 10:51am PDT

RELATED: Rock Out With These Stars on Tour

The singers define their new sound as "very West Coast."

"'Cause we're California girls," explained AJ. "So, we have a bunch of different music that has influenced us over the years, since we were growing up. But it's funny, when we played the music to our friends, a lot of them were saying, 'It's very nostalgic sounding.' So I don't know necessarily what that means, but I was like, 'I like nostalgia, so OK.'"

"But it's definitely aiming toward pop," Aly chimed in. "There's a little bit of an '80s influence there. Still definitely sounds like Aly & AJ and what we represent -- but 10 years later."

WATCH: Justin Bieber Drops New Song 'Friends' -- Listen to the Beat-Heavy Breakup Ballad!

As for their plan after their upcoming album drops, the girls are ready to go on tour!

"Ultimately, we would love to be on the road next spring opening up for someone," Aly shared. "We've only kind of ever done our own tours, where we were just the main act. And we're really interested in being able to prove ourselves to a different fan base, who maybe wouldn't normally like Aly & AJ music, or has a preconceived notion of what Aly & AJ music is. It's kind of fun to win over that crowd. So we're excited for that."

For more on Aly & AJ and their new music, watch below.