Miley Cyrus Releases Elvis-Inspired 'Younger Now' Video -- Plus, Check Out Her New Album Art & Track List!

Miley Cyrus released the music video for her latest single "Younger Now" on Thursday, and the Diamond Martel-directed neon-lit rockabilly dreamscape is truly stunning.

The beautifully shot video evokes a lot of the young artist's musical roots --country/western music specifically, she rocks a rhinestone-studded jumpsuit that godmother Dolly Parton, who joins Cyrus on the album's third track, "Rainbowland," would be proud of -- while also examining her own growth and evolution as an performer. One moment, she's reenacting an Elvis puppet show, the next, she's planting one on a granny in cat-eye glasses.

The song -- which is the titular track off Cyrus' forthcoming sixth studio album -- is the third single she's released following "Malibu" and "Inspired," and continues to showcase her new sound --which is a drastic change from what fans heard off her previous albums, Bangerz and Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz.

The song itself feels like a rather overt reflection on her career so far, and seems to lay out how she's trying to change her image from wild party girl to a more introspective kind of pop artist -- especially with lyrics like, "Feels like I just woke up/ Like all this time I've been asleep/ Even though it's not who I am/ I'm not afraid of who I used to be," and "No one stays the same."

In May, Cyrus opened on Long Island's Cooper Lawrence morning show about how she regrets the music video she made for her hit 2013 single "Wrecking Ball."

"It's kinda crazy that I'll always be known for licking a sledge hammer," the 24-year-old artist shared. Later, on a different radio program, Cyrus said singing "Wrecking Ball" makes her sad, because she'll never live down the video she now considers embarrassing. Check out the video below to hear more.

Cyrus‘ latest album, Younger Now, will be dropping on September 29. Check out the track list and cover art below.

1. "Younger Now"

2. "Malibu"

3. "Rainbowland [feat. Dolly Parton]"

4. "Week Without You"

5. "Miss You so Much"

6. "I Would Die for You"

7. "Thinkin’"

8. "Bad Mood"

9. "Love Someone"

10. "She’s Not Him"

11. "Inspired"

