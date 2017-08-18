​#​TS6 is coming, y’all!

The 27-year-old sent fans into a frenzy on Friday when she mysteriously deleted her entire social media history. We’re talking Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and Tumblr accounts ​​-- all wiped clean. Even the photo avatars on her pages – vanished. She also unfollowed everyone she was following​.

But what does it mean? Well, besides the obvious (that new music is coming)​, s​ome ​fans believe ​she’s leaving hints about what to expect in terms of album name and/or song titles.

We’ve compiled a list of additional clues that Taylor has dropped in the past 24 hours. Get ready to have your mind blown.

1. All her social media posts have been deleted.

​​Twitter: All tweets, retweets and likes are gone. She also unfollowed everyone, deleted her profile pic, header and Twitter bio ​--​ which read “Born in 1989.” Yep. A new album era is upon us!

​​Instagram: All posts are gone. Profile pic has vanished. She also unfollowed everyone here.

​​Facebook: All posts are gone. Profile pic has vanished.

​​YouTube: Her VEVO account is still intact​,​ but the profile pic on her personal account is gone.

​​Tumblr: Everything’s gone but when you load the page it fades from pink to black. We think that’s intentional.

@taylorswift13 's tumblr now fades from pink to black with red writing! A TS6 clue?👀 #TS6IsComing pic.twitter.com/flQSvqkV5E — Taylor Swift Facts (@tswiftfactsnews) August 18, 2017

2. According to sleuth fans, Taylor’s website (which is now completely black ​-- and​​​ ​doesn’t fade from pink) boasted coding that​,​ when r​u​n through a cryptogram​,​ translated to “that’s what they don’t see.” A few users discovered it. But per one Twitter chain, it looks like the website changed at some point.

​It's all detailed in the threads below. ​

Taylor's website has coding "ivegotablankspace" which makes it black & "that's what you don't see" when you run a cryptogram. #TS6IsComing 👀 pic.twitter.com/WriI4fOs5h — Taylor Swift Updates (@SimplySFans) August 18, 2017

3. Her Instagram history says a lot. She’s known to drop subtle hints on Instagram -- and we’re thinking the same goes here ​-- even if they have all been deleted. Her last three pics were all dedicated to her friends (Selena Gomez,​ the girl group​ H​AIM and Lorde) and the captions say a lot:

“Sultry pop music from this dreamy almost-birthday-girl,” she wrote on her last post about Selena’s song​,​ “Fetish​,​” along with a series of THIRTEEEN clapping hand emojis.

"On. Repeat. Til. The. End. Of. Time‼ ‼ ‼ ‼ ‼ ‼ ! @haimtheband," Swift captioned her second to last Instagram post ​-- a song snippet praising a H​AIM single. Yep. That’s 13 exclamation points. And she paused the song preview 13 seconds in.

"G2G BRB just gonna make up an interpretive dance to this magnificent bop for the ages," Taylor wrote on her post promoting pal Lorde’s “Green Light.” She then added "ELLA I LOVE YOU." That last part. 13 characters.

4. When you search the term “Taylor Swift” on D​irecTV​, it shows she will appear on Good Morning America on ​Thursday, ​Aug​. 31. That’s 13 days from now. And if you flip 31, ​you get 13. And if you know anything about Taylor, you know that’s her lucky number.

5. Today also marks the three​-year ​anniversary of Taylor’s 1989 album announcement and the release of “Shake it Off.”

So what does it all mean? We’re not completely sure but ​knowing her history with leaving cleverly-strewn bread crumbs, ​we​ ​​h​ope (and think) it somehow correlates with her upcoming album name or theme​​.

First, we like the idea of all the thirteen symbolism in her subtle activity. The rumored GMA date and the final portions of her last three Instagrams all make a reference to her lucky number.

We also think the words in those captions could mean something. “Almost-birthday-girl” could mean she’ll drop her sixth studio album before her own birthday in December. Or, the “till the end of time” caption on her pic to H​AIM could mean her upcoming album will have something to do with time ​-- fitting since she writes about “the ages” in her caption to Lorde.

The ideas of vanishing, fading and going dark are also intriguing. Aside from her victory in court, this goes hand in hand with the effort she’s made to disappear from the spotlight the past several months.

What do you guys think? Are we reading too far into this or are we right on the money? Let @Katie_Krause know on Twitter as we all anxiously await new Taylor Swift tunes. ​