A Musical Based on Cher’s Life Headed to Broadway
Cher’s story and music is headed to Broadway.
The Cher Story, a new musical based on the life and career of the iconic singer, will open on Broadway next fall following a Chicago tryout.
“My life as a musical on Broadway. It seems crazy, exciting and bizarre -- but that's probably how my life seems to most people,” Cher said in a statement.
The production will debut with a limited engagement at Chicago’s Oriental Theatre on June 12, 2018, with tickets going on sale Oct. 18, before heading to the Broadway’s Neil Simon Theatre next fall.
The new “bio-musical” will feature a book by Tony-winner Rick Elice (Jersey Boys), choreography by Tony Award-winner Christopher Gattelli (Newsies), and orchestrations, arrangements and musical supervision by Tony Award-winner Daryl Waters (Memphis). Jason Moore, the Tony-nominated director of Avenue Q and Pitch Perfect, will direct.
This is the second major musical to debut during Chicago’s 2018 season. On Tuesday, it was announced that a musical adaptation of Pretty Womanstarring Samantha Barks and Steve Kazee will begin performances at the Oriental Theatre on March 13 before heading to the Broadway stage in the fall.
While the fall 2017 season has only just begun, 2018 is already shaping up to megastar year. In addition to The Cher Show and Pretty Woman: The Musical, musical adaptations of Frozen and Mean Girls will open in the spring along with the U.S. debut of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts One and Two.