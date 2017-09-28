My 5: Nick Offerman’s Favorite Stories by Mark Twain

Roughing It(1872)

The book is a semi-autographical account of young Twain’s travels through the Wild West from 1861 to 1867. Published in 1872, it serves as a prequel to the 1869 travel book The Innocents Abroad.

“The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County” (1865)

In the short story, which was the first to earn Twain acclaim and national attention, the narrator learns an amusing tale of Jim Smiley and his trained frog.

The Tragedy of Pudd'nhead Wilson (1894)

The novel follows three plots that eventually come together in a murder trial that sees the titular Pudd’nhead Wilson traveling south to Missouri to build a career as a lawyer.

A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court (1889)

One of Twain’s first novels about time travel, A Connecticut Yankee in King Author’s Court tells the story of Hank Morgan, a Yankee engineer from Connecticut who is accidentally transported back in time to the court of King Arthur, where he fools the court’s inhabitants into thinking that he is a magician.

"What Is Man?" and Other Essays (1906)

One of many Twain’s popular essays, “What Is Man?” is a dialogue between a young man and an old man regarding the nature of, what else, man.