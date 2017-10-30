My 5: Pop Culture Moments That Shaped 'Conversations With People Who Hate Me' Host Dylan Marron (Exclusive)

In fact, Marron even goes as to purposely avoid calling his guests trolls, no matter what they may have said about him online.

"One of the most difficult things about starting these conversations was earning my guests' trust that my goal was not to humiliate them or 'own' them, but truly only to talk," he admits. "This was especially difficult before the podcast began when I couldn't show them episodes to say, 'See, I just want to talk!' Everyone is so on guard these days to make sure they're not being taken advantage of or misrepresented in the media, and for good reason. It would sometimes take some coaxing to prove that it wasn't a trap."