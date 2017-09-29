My 5: ‘StarTalk’ Host Neil deGrasse Tyson’s Favorite Comedians

Eddie Murphy

When it comes to Murphy and Goldberg, Tyson says they both make deep and perceptive observations about how we relate to one another, much like Richard Pryor did before he died.

Whoopi Goldberg

The View host and former Star Trek actress appeared on StarTalk last season, where they talked about the long-running sci-fi franchise, superheroes and medical marijuana.

Amy Schumer

While Inside Amy Schumer is on hiatus as the comedian pursues opportunities in film and on Broadway, Tyson says that he finds her “sketch comedy to be particularly insightful regarding the complex relationship between men and women in society. Apparently, I'm not the only one to make this observation since she and her supporting writers on her show won a Peabody Award for this messaging.”

Steven Wright

Tyson is a fan of the comedian and Oscar-winning producer and Jerry Seinfeld for the same reasons he likes the late Mitch Hedberg. “[For their] simple yet hysterical observations regarding our everyday conduct,” he says.

Jerry Seinfeld

While Seinfeld is long over, with no hope of being revived, the veteran comedian is back onscreen with a Netflix stand-up special, Jerry Before Seinfeld.

StarTalk airs Sundays at 11 p.m. ET on National Geographic.