'My Friend Dahmer' Star Ross Lynch on Leaving Disney Channel to Play a Serial Killer (Exclusive)

I assume you have to get into a certain mindset and go to some dark places in playing Dahmer. How would you get there?

For me, personally, it was all about just being in that moment. In the costume, in the surrounding-- You know, we shot in his actual home. Just being in that environment and saying those words that he said and having my body language that way, really just immersing myself in what I thought Dahmer was at that age. It's my first time doing anything like this, so I really was kind of experimenting with myself and going through all sorts of different thought processes and, depending on the different actors that I was working with, feeding off of them and just really trying to do the best work that I could do.

You mentioned the body language, and you play Dahmer in a lumbering, hunched manner. What went into developing that physicality?

It wasn't all that intense of a process, actually. I had this one reference video that I would watch very often on set. In this video, Dahmer walks into the interview with that posture and he's shuffling his feet. It's really shocking when you see it, because even in the film, you could say, like, "Oh, it's over-exaggerated," but that's actually how he walked. We had people come on set that went to high school with him, because they had heard we were making a film about Jeffrey Dahmer, and they would show up and they would say, "Oh my gosh, you resemble Jeffrey Dahmer to a tee." They would say, like, "Your walk and everything looks exactly like him." But, really, I just got that from this video that I would watch all the time, and I come from a dance background, so it really wasn't that hard to recreate it.