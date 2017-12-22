Naomi Watts Wears Striped Onesie with Sons Sasha and Kai in Adorable Holiday Card: Pic

Naomi Watts and her two sons got dressed in their Christmas best to wish everyone a happy holidays!

The 49-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share her adorably festive holiday card featuring the star in a warm embrace with her children, 10-year-old Sasha and 8-year-old Kai, as well as their Yorkshire Terrier, Bob.

The mama of two donned a Santa hat and coordinated with Sasha in a matching stripe onesie, while Kai stood out in red-and-white stripes.

"Happy Holidays! From us cheeseballs, Naomi, Sasha & Kai," read the card, while Watts captioned the photo, "Happy, happy holidays to everyone!! Wishing for a fantastic 2018."

While the boys' father, Liev Schreiber, was notably absent from the card, he and Watts continue to be on good terms following their split in September 2016 after 11 years together. The exes even reunited in July to celebrate Sasha's 10th birthday and also made San Diego Comic-Con a family affair.

Post breakup, Watts shared that keeping her children happy and healthy is her top priority.

"I feel I'm in a good place in my life and I want to make sure my kids are healthy, my kids are happy and things are going to go well. Those are my hopes for me and for all of us," she told The Daily Telegraph Australia in November 2016. "I feel, whether you're famous or not, transitions are scary for anybody. Change is always scary, but that's only because transition for anyone is new and you wonder how things are going to go."

