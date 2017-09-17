‘Narcos’ Location Scout Shot and Killed in Mexico
A Mexican location scout, Carlos Muñoz Portal, was shot to death while scouting locations for season four of Narcos.
According to El Pais, which first reported the news, Portal was killed Monday in a rural area outside of Mexico City. His body was found in a bullet-ridden car in San Bartolo Actopan, which the outlet reports is a violent region of Mexico.
Portal was an experienced location manager in Mexico, working on productions for Man on Fire, Apocalypto and Spectre.
“We are aware of the passing of Carlos Muñoz Portal, a well-respected location scout, and send our condolences to his family,” Netflix said in a statement to ET. “The facts surrounding his death are still unknown as authorities continue to investigate.”
Narcos season four, which will star Pedro Pascal as DEA agent Javier Peña, moves from Colombia to Mexico, as the story shifts focus onto the Juarez Cartel. Season three premiered on Sept. 1 and the critically-acclaimed series is now streaming on Netflix.