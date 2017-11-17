‘Nashville’ Canceled — For Real This Time! CMT Says Season 6 Will Be Its Last
There will not be another encore season for Nashville.
The country music drama’s upcoming sixth season will also be its last, CMT announced on Friday.
Loyal fans know this is not the first time Nashville has be visited by the TV grim reaper. Nashville ran on ABC for its first four seasons before being canceled in 2016. CMT revived the show for a fifth season, with season five kicking off in January 2017.
“All of us on Nashville are so incredibly grateful to the show's fans, who convinced CMT to give us a chance to keep telling the story of these remarkable characters,” executive producer Marshall Herskovitz says. “And we want to return the favor with a final season that celebrates all the joys and passions, twists and turns -- and amazing music! -- that made Nashville such an exciting journey for the last six years.”
Nashville’s sixth and final season, which bows Thursday, Jan. 4 on CMT, will break its 16-episodes season into two parts with the second half airing next summer.
“After more than 120 episodes of unforgettable television, we believe that creatively it is time for the series to come to its triumphant close at the end of the upcoming season,” Kevin Beggs, Chairman of the Lionsgate Television Group, says. “We’re very proud of our incredibly talented cast and crew, the creative brilliance of our showrunners, and the loyal support of our great partners at CMT, Hulu and ABC Studios. Most importantly, we owe a special debt of thanks to the Nashville fans who propelled the series to an incredible run. We owe it to them to make the sixth season the most exciting and memorable of all.”
Nashville’s final season premieres Thursday, Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CMT.