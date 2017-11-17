‘Nashville’ Canceled — For Real This Time! CMT Says Season 6 Will Be Its Last

There will not be another encore season for Nashville.

The country music drama’s upcoming sixth season will also be its last, CMT announced on Friday.

Loyal fans know this is not the first time Nashville has be visited by the TV grim reaper. Nashville ran on ABC for its first four seasons before being canceled in 2016. CMT revived the show for a fifth season, with season five kicking off in January 2017.

“All of us on Nashville are so incredibly grateful to the show's fans, who convinced CMT to give us a chance to keep telling the story of these remarkable characters,” executive producer Marshall Herskovitz says. “And we want to return the favor with a final season that celebrates all the joys and passions, twists and turns -- and amazing music! -- that made Nashville such an exciting journey for the last six years.”