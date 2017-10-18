'Nashville' Debuts First Season 6 Trailer: Juliette Has a Public Breakdown -- Watch!

Nashville is ramping up the drama.

The CMT country music drama debuted the first trailer for the upcoming sixth season on Thursday, and it looks like Juliette Barnes (Hayden Panettiere) will have a very public onstage breakdown.

In the 30-second teaser, Juliette -- rocking an all-black ensemble and diamond teardrop earrings -- is livid and she makes it known to the raucous crowd.

“I don’t want your money. I don’t want your attention,” a stewing Juliette spews into the mic, saving the most hurtful zinger for last as she storms offstage: “I sure as hell don’t want your love.”