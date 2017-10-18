'Nashville' Debuts First Season 6 Trailer: Juliette Has a Public Breakdown -- Watch!
Nashville is ramping up the drama.
The CMT country music drama debuted the first trailer for the upcoming sixth season on Thursday, and it looks like Juliette Barnes (Hayden Panettiere) will have a very public onstage breakdown.
In the 30-second teaser, Juliette -- rocking an all-black ensemble and diamond teardrop earrings -- is livid and she makes it known to the raucous crowd.
“I don’t want your money. I don’t want your attention,” a stewing Juliette spews into the mic, saving the most hurtful zinger for last as she storms offstage: “I sure as hell don’t want your love.”
RELATED: ‘Nashville’ Star Charles Esten Talks What’s Next for Deacon -- and That Rachel Bilson Kiss! (Exclusive)
What prompts Juliette’s uncharacteristic (and sure-to-go-viral) onstage moment? A brief glimpse of an emotional Juliette does flash over her breakdown. Could that be connected to it at all?
Elsewhere, several Nashville favorites -- Gunnar (Sam Palladio) and Will (Chris Carmack) -- will be rocking brand new ‘dos in the new season. Did you catch Gunnar’s platinum blonde look? What will his ex, Scarlett (Clare Bowen), think of the dramatic transformation?
Meanwhile, Deacon (Charles Esten), Jessie (Kaitlin Doubleday), Avery (Jonathan Jackson), Maddie (Lennon Stella) and Daphne (Maisy Stella) continue to juggle romance, friendship, family and fame. Watch the trailer below.
RELATED: 'Nashville' Sneak Peek! Gunnar Flashes Back to the Emotional Day of His Parents' Death
Nashville returns in January on CMT.
Relive a memorable moment from the last season of Nashville below.