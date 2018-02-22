'Nashville' Debuts Intense Trailer Counting Down the Series' Final Episodes -- Watch!

The end is near on Nashville.

Following Thursday's winter finale of the country music drama, CMT released a new 30-second trailer teasing the final eight episodes of the series -- and if the footage is any indication, it's going to be a very bumpy ride.

From Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) declaring she's ready to go home after settling a score and Jessie (Kaitlin Doubleday) embroiled in a nasty custody battle to troubles in paradise between Avery (Jonathan Jackson) and Juliette, as well as a blossoming romance for Scarlett (Clare Bowen), Nashville is about to end its six-season run with the drama turned up to 11.

Watch the trailer below.

When the show returns this summer, there will be two new faces joining the madness.

Scandal and Alias star Mia Maestro has booked a gig as Rosa, a dedicated follower of Darius' (Josh Stamberg) Movement who is now having doubts about her role in it.

True Detective's Ronny Cox has been cast as Gideon, Deacon's father. A recently reformed, life-long alcoholic and a crusty, frustrated would-be musician who's resented Deacon's success, Gideon has returned to try and heal a long broken relationship with his son.

Nashville returns for its final episodes on Thursday, June 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CMT. The series finale will air Thursday, July 26.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Nashville' Sneak Peek: Deacon Confesses He's Falling for Jessie and Someone Isn't Happy About It (Exclusive)

'Nashville' Cast Spills Season 6 Secrets (Exclusive)

'Nashville' Final Season Trailer: Deacon's New Love, Juliette's Ultimatum and a Bieber Clone

Related Gallery