Nastia Liukin Speaks Out in Support of Gymnastics Community Following Larry Nassar Abuse Allegations

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin has voiced her support for athletes who have come forward with allegations of abuse by U.S. gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

"I continue to be in awe of my teammates and other women and the bravery it took for them to come forward with their own stories of Larry Nassar's abuse,” Liukin wrote in a blog post. “All week long I have been a witness to their testimonies live on my computer. They all inspire me with their courage.”



"To compete on the biggest stage of our lives, while knowing the man on the floor with us was a monster, takes incredible fortitude and strength,” she continued. “His actions and assaults against my teammates, friends and other women are appalling and disgusting and I am so sorry they had to go through it alone."

Liukin also shared that she hopes to help, “create positive change and a brighter future,” and is starting by donating proceeds from her upcoming gymnastics competition, the Nastia Liukin Cup, to victims of sexual abuse.

She also noted that her father is currently coach of the Women’s National Team and also wants to improve the “culture and environment of this program.”

“He continues to stay committed to providing a safe environment for these young women working so hard at a sport we all love so much,” she wrote.

Sports stars, including gold medalists Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney, have come forward with stories of alleged abuse. In November, the former sports doctor pleaded guilty and was charged with molesting seven girls under the guise of treatment at his home and clinic at Michigan State University. Nassar, who faces lawsuits filed by more than 125 women and girls, was sentenced to 60 years in prison in December. Victims' impact statements have been read or delivered in court over the past few days at the sentencing.

