Natalie Portman and Millie Bobby Brown are Quite Possibly Doppelgangers, According to Twitter

Some folks on Twitter are going crazy after realizing that Stranger Things breakout star Millie Bobby Brown looks strikingly similar to a young Natalie Portman.

It's hard to tell what sparked the viral freakout, but a Jan. 16 tweet by a Twitter user going by @karianagrand appears to have started it all.

"Omg natalie portman and millie bobby brown do look the same," she tweeted.

Omg natalie portman and millie bobby brown do look the same 😱 pic.twitter.com/ukSbPqxVS6 — IconicAri (@karianagrand) January 16, 2018

A second post, a day later, went viral, inviting a flood of side-by-side photo comparisons -- accompanied by some good Twitter humor, of course.

These are more similar pic.twitter.com/YBp9gqNVe0 — IconicAri (@karianagrand) January 18, 2018

Naturally, the comparisons grew more and more uncanny -- all the way down to both actresses having shaved their heads for roles they played -- Portman as Evey in V for Vendetta and Brown as Eleven on Stranger Things.

"I NEED ANSWERS," another Twitter user humorously demanded.

I NEED ANSWERS pic.twitter.com/DqrN3k4yCt — Teenager Notes (@teenagernotes) January 18, 2018

Finally, an entire thread of comparisons.

As of Friday evening, neither Portman nor Brown had weighed in on the similarities. Which raises an interesting question: Has anyone actually seen Portman and Brown in a room together at the same time? Hmm...

Millie Bobby Brown Raps a ‘Stranger Things’ Season 1 Recap, Talks Kissing Her Co-Star: Watch!

Millie Bobby Brown Debuts New Long Brown 'Do, Laughs at Funny 'Stranger Things' Hair Storyline (Exclusive)

Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis and Viola Davis Join Women's March Los Angeles' 2018 Line-Up

Related Gallery