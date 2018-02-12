Natalie Portman Credits Reese Witherspoon With Teaching Her The 'Ways of Modernity' (Exclusive)

Natalie Portman has a friend in Reese Witherspoon! The 36-year-old Oscar winner recently joined Instagram with the help of the Big Little Lies star and producer.

Witherspoon kicked off Portman’s social media journey, jokingly welcoming her to 2018. When ET’s Nischelle Turner caught up with Portman and her co-star Oscar Isaac at the Annihilation junket, she opened up about the decision to join social media and Witherspoon’s help.

“Reese has been a wonderful support system in teaching me the ways of modernity,” Portman joked. “There’s this thing called social media.”

She noted that she’s not addicted yet, adding, “It’s a very new thing in my life, and I feel like a grandmother who’s learned how to use the microwave. Wow, it heats things up!”

But Portman certainly isn’t a grandma when it comes to her rapping skills on Saturday Night Live!

“It was both surprising and not surprising,” Isaac said of his co-star. “She’s got that fire in her.”

Portman wasn’t willing to take all the credit, adding, “Those Lonely Island guys, Akiva [Schaffer] and Andy [Samberg] are amazing and they basically just showed me how to do it.”

Annihilation is in theaters Feb. 23.

For more on the making of her epic rap videos, watch ET’s exclusive interview with Portman below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis and Viola Davis Join Women's March Los Angeles' 2018 Line-Up

Natalie Portman Says She Experienced 'Sexual Terrorism' at 13

Natalie Portman Says She Has '100 Stories' of Sexual Harassment in Hollywood

Related Gallery