Natalie Portman Introduced Her Son to 'Star Wars' -- With Oscar Isaac's Help! (Exclusive)

They may have existed in galaxies -- and timelines -- far, far away, but Natalie Portman and Oscar Isaac still put their Star Wars connection to good use.

Portman, who played Queen Amidala in the prequel films, and co-stars with Oscar Isaac, aka Poe Dameron in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, for her new film, Annihilation, shared with ET at the film's premiere on Tuesday night how Isaac was able to get her 6-year-old son Aleph some special Star Wars access.

It started with Isaac having a crazy schedule shooting both Episode VII and Annihilation at the same time, he revealed.

"It was crazy 'cause my character in Annihilation kind of comes in and out a bit, and that was actually what was happening," he explained. "I was in Star Wars -- in a galaxy far away, and then suddenly in Florida, you know? It was wild."

"It was definitely fun to get to see Oscar running back and forth on the same lot from our set of Annihilation to the Star Wars set," Portman shared. "And very lucky my son got to visit the Star Wars set. ... It was very exciting. A little special access because of Mr. Oscar Isaac."

"When little kids come, it makes it all wonderful again," Isaac sweetly remarked. "And I remember she brought her son, and his eyes just went, like, saucers and I jumped out of the X-Wing and saw him, and it really brings it home, you know? So that was great to see."

Aww! Great to see Isaac got to give Aleph his own "broom kid" moment (er... kind of).

Annihilation, which also stars Tessa Thompson and Jennifer Jason Leigh, premieres on Feb. 23.

