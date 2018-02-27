Natalie Portman Sports Shorter Punk Rock Hair -- See Her Edgy 'Do

Natalie Portman goes edgy!

The 36-year-old actress was spotted sporting a shorter and punk rock hairstyle while filming her new movie, Vox Lux, in Uptown Manhattan, New York, on Tuesday.

The Oscar winner was photographed in torn jeans, a blue sweatshirt under a black puffer coat and silver aviators. Portman's brown tresses were tightly slicked back in an updo, making it appear as if the actress had chopped off her locks.

In Vox Lux, a musical directed by Brady Corbet, Portman plays Celeste, a pop star whose unusual set of circumstances bring her unexpected success.

Backgrid

Portman recently rocked another rock star look while doing an epic rapping skit on Saturday Night Live.

ET chatted with the Annihilation star earlier this month at the film's junket, where she talked about her SNL performance. Portman wasn’t willing to take all the credit, explaining, “Those Lonely Island guys, Akiva [Schaffer] and Andy [Samberg] are amazing and they basically just showed me how to do it.”

For more on her killer rapping skills, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Natalie Portman Admits She Regrets Signing Roman Polanski Support Petition

Natalie Portman Introduced Her Son to 'Star Wars' -- With Oscar Isaac's Help! (Exclusive)

Natalie Portman Credits Reese Witherspoon With Teaching Her The 'Ways of Modernity' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery