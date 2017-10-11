Natasha Bedingfield Is Pregnant! 'Unwritten' Singer Expecting First Child -- See Her Baby Bump!

Natasha Bedingfield is having a baby!

The "Unwritten" singer revealed that she and husband Matt Robinson are expecting their first child together, in a sweet baby bump pic on Instagram.

"Matt and I are thrilled to share with you all that we are bringing a new little life into the world!" the 35-year-old artist captioned the sweet snap. "We can’t wait to embark on this amazing journey together 👶🏼🍼🌈🎈A huge thanks to my friend @itstroyjensen for capturing this wonderful moment in time for us."