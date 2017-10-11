Natasha Bedingfield Is Pregnant! 'Unwritten' Singer Expecting First Child -- See Her Baby Bump!
Natasha Bedingfield is having a baby!
The "Unwritten" singer revealed that she and husband Matt Robinson are expecting their first child together, in a sweet baby bump pic on Instagram.
"Matt and I are thrilled to share with you all that we are bringing a new little life into the world!" the 35-year-old artist captioned the sweet snap. "We can’t wait to embark on this amazing journey together 👶🏼🍼🌈🎈A huge thanks to my friend @itstroyjensen for capturing this wonderful moment in time for us."
EXCLUSIVE: Natasha Bedingfield on How Her Struggling Parents Fed a Family of 6 on $6 a Day
Well, today is where that journey begins, and, as a wise singer-songwriter once said, "the rest is still unwritten."
(Sorry, we couldn't resist.)
Meanwhile, Bedingfield's baby news means another member of The Hills family ("Unwritten" was the show's theme song) is becoming a mama, as Lauren Conrad, Heidi Montag, and Whitney Port have all welcomed children in 2017!
