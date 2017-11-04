Natasha Bedingfield Reveals She's Expecting a Son In Music Video for 'Hey Boy' -- Watch!
Natasha Bedingfield found a very special way to announce that she's expecting a baby boy.
The 35-year-old singer, who revealed last month that she is pregnant with her first child with husband Matt Robinson, announced her baby's gender in her new music video for "Hey Boy."
"Fun gender reveal in my new music video," Bedingfield wrote alongside a clip from the video on Instagram. "When you were a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up? #HeyBoy link in bio."
The "Unwritten" singer hasn't been shy about documenting her pregnancy, sharing several pics of her baby bump to Instagram.
While Bedingfield sang the theme song for The Hills, several of the show's stars have welcomed baby boys this year.
