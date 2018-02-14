Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent Are Expecting Baby No. 2 -- See Their Sweet Announcement

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent will soon be on double dad duty!

The Nate & Jeremiah By Design stars shared with their Instagram followers on Wednesday that they are expecting another child by posting an adorable video of their daughter, Poppy, who turns three next month.

In the video, the toddler walks up to her fathers with a bunch of balloons and proclaims, "We’re having a baby brother!”

"Well, the cat is out of the bag…and we couldn’t be happier," Berkus, 46, captioned the cute post.

Brent, 33, was also excited to share the news, writing: "Here it is... Us at our best. We are humbled, ecstatic, thankful and so grateful to share that Poppy will be expecting a baby brother come spring. @NateBerkus and I are excited to be bringing you along on this journey. Our family is about to be that much more complete. Love is love is love."

Congrats to the soon-to-be family of four!

