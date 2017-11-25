Naya Rivera Arrested for Domestic Battery

Rivera opened up about avoiding the "drama" and focusing on co-parenting in a recent interview with Momtastic.

"It’s always going to have its challenges logistically, but Josey is our priority,” she said. “We’re his parents.”

“If everybody looks at it that way it alleviates some of the drama,” she added. “Doing what’s best for Josey is really what it all boils down to.”

