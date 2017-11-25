Naya Rivera Arrested for Domestic Battery
Naya Rivera has been arrested.
The former Glee star was arrested on Saturday night in Kanawha County, West Virginia, local news station WSAZ reports. According to the outlet, the actress was charged for domestic battery against her husband, Ryan Dorsey.
Rivera's arrest comes a month after she filed to dismiss her divorce from Dorsey. The 30-year-old actress filed for divorce in November 2016, after two years of marriage. She and Dorsey share a 2-year-old son, Josey.
Rivera opened up about avoiding the "drama" and focusing on co-parenting in a recent interview with Momtastic.
"It’s always going to have its challenges logistically, but Josey is our priority,” she said. “We’re his parents.”
“If everybody looks at it that way it alleviates some of the drama,” she added. “Doing what’s best for Josey is really what it all boils down to.”
