Naya Rivera Files to Dismiss Divorce From Ryan Dorsey

Rivera opened up about her relationship with Dorsey in April, declaring that they were "very good at co-parenting" their 2-year-old son, Josey.

“It’s always going to have its challenges logistically, but Josey is our priority,” she told Momtastic. “We’re his parents.”

“If everybody looks at it that way it alleviates some of the drama,” she added. “Doing what’s best for Josey is really what it all boils down to.”

Rivera was most recently romantically linked to David Spade, as the couple was first spotted packing on the PDA in Hawaii in May, before enjoying a date night in Los Angeles.