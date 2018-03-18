Naya Rivera Posts Her 'West Side Story' Audition on Instagram for Steven Spielberg -- and the World -- to See

Naya Rivera posted a soulful audition video on Instagram on Saturday for the upcoming Steven Spielberg-produced West Side Story film.

The Glee star addressed her post to United Talent Agency for a role in the beloved musical, which is essentially Romeo & Juliet set in 1950s New York City with rival street gangs. Rivera said she's auditioning for the role of Anita, a friend of the Juliet character of the story, Maria, and the girlfriend of Maria's brother, Bernardo.

"Hi, I'm Naya Rivera, I'm 5'4" and I'm singing for the role of Anita," she says nonchalantly in the Instagram video, before belting it out.

West Side Story pits a white street gang, the Jets, against a group of Puerto Rican Immigrants in a rival street gang, the Sharks. Rivera herself is half Puerto Rican.

The planned remake has many in Hollywood curious about how Spielberg will reimagine the beloved musical. Chief among the curious may be Rita Moreno, who became the first Hispanic woman to win an Oscar for her role -- as Anita, it should be noted -- in the 1961 film version of West Side Story.

Moreno told ET last month she'd love to make a cameo, but isn't sure there's a role for an 86-year-old woman.

"There are no [older] women in this movie, so it's a moot question," she told ET. "You hear Maria's mother calling her -- I could do that!"

As for Rivera, she's probably ready for a new project after a difficult patch involving a domestic violence arrest and a split from husband Ryan Dorsey.

It may be unusual for an established actress like Rivera to release an audition so publicly, but Rivera provided a coy explanation for her post.

"@unitedtalentagency file was too big to send via email for my audition. Thought I'd try it this way," she wrote.

