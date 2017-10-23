'NCIS' First Look: Duane Henry Says Reeves' Demons 'Expose His Inner Self' (Exclusive)

NCIS is getting personal.

On Tuesday’s episode, titled “Fake It ‘Til You Make It,” NCIS pulls the curtains back on the personal life of MI6 Officer Clayton Reeves. When a close friend, Melissa Goodman (guest star Samaire Armstrong), gets abducted, he’s forced to declassify to his comrades their connection -- that they met through Alcoholics Anonymous -- in order to help save her. But, as the team gets deeper into the mystery, they soon discover that there may be more to the story than meets the eye: Their prime suspect has his hands on top-secret military intel.

Considering Reeves has been a key member on CBS’ long-running procedural for two seasons now, sometimes good things do come to those who wait. “It was a breath of fresh air,” English actor Duane Henry tells ET of getting the chance to unpack his character. “He’s always been a little bit vulnerable, but this sort of tips things all the way and exposes his inner self.” (Watch an exclusive sneak peek above, featuring Henry and co-star Emily Wickersham.)

Of Reeves’ quiet struggle with alcoholism, Henry posits that it’s a problem the British Intelligence agent has dealt with for a while. “These are demons he’s had in him long before he joined NCIS and established himself in his professional life. It’s one of those things where it sort of hit the fan,” the 32-year-old actor says with a chuckle. “Like, ‘What are we going to do here?’ It was a boiling point.”