'NCIS: Los Angeles' Star Daniela Ruah Previews Kensi's 'Suicide' Mission — Watch the 'Intense' Sneak Peek!

Brace your Deeks and Kensi loving hearts!

Kensi is gearing up for her most intense mission yet on this Sunday's all-new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles -- and only ET has your first look at the hour's most heartbreaking moment and exclusive scoop from star Daniela Ruah.

"Kensi gets called in for a mission that is quite secretive," Ruah tells us ahead of the action-packed episode. "She's called in by herself because an ex-boyfriend from about ten years ago, whom she hasn’t spoken to since then, decides to take over a nuclear launch facility, so they're hoping that [Kensi] can talk this guy down from doing what he's about to and fire these nuclear weapons."

"Essentially, it could be a suicide mission," the actress adds.