Ne-Yo and Wife Crystal Smith Expecting Baby No. 2 -- See the Sweet Announcement!

Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Smith, have another bundle of joy on the way!

The 38-year-old singer shared the exciting news via Instagram on Wednesday with a sweet pic of his three kids and a question mark in the fourth slot.

"Sooooooo.....guess who's awaiting a NEW ARRIVAL!?! 👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽 @itscrystalsmith and yours truly are happy to announce we are expecting❤️! #NewAddition #ExtendingTheFamily 👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽," the World of Dance judge wrote.