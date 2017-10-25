Ne-Yo and Wife Crystal Smith Expecting Baby No. 2 -- See the Sweet Announcement!
Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Smith, have another bundle of joy on the way!
The 38-year-old singer shared the exciting news via Instagram on Wednesday with a sweet pic of his three kids and a question mark in the fourth slot.
"Sooooooo.....guess who's awaiting a NEW ARRIVAL!?! 👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽 @itscrystalsmith and yours truly are happy to announce we are expecting❤️! #NewAddition #ExtendingTheFamily 👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽," the World of Dance judge wrote.
In a second post, Ne-Yo wrote, " 👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽❤️❤️❤️❤️😁😁😁😁!!!! @itscrystalsmith #PrettyPreggoLady," alongside a pic of him and Smith hugging and kissing.
The Platinum Life star also shared the same snap, captioning her post, "We didn't plan for you but you are God's plan and I thank you for choosing us to be your parents!🙈 Impatiently awaiting our newest addition 👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽 WE'RE PREGNANT!!!🙌🏽 @neyo (I think he did it on purpose 😫) joking! LOL #ThePlatinumLife #ThePlatinumFamily✨."
Ne-Yo and Smith already share a 19-month old son, Shaffer Chimere Jr. The "Miss Independent" crooner also has a 6-year-old son, Mason, and an almost 7-year-old daughter, Madilyn, from a previous relationship.
Last year, Ne-Yo chatted with ET about his growing family and married life.
