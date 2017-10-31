Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Reveal Family's Freak Show-Inspired Halloween Costumes -- See the Pics!
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka have done it again!
The couple took to Instagram on Monday to show off this year's family Halloween costume -- and it is even "freakier" than we imagined.
"Hurry, hurry! Step right up and behold the Burtka-Harris Halloween Carnival of Curiosities! #happyhalloween @dbelicious," Harris captioned a pic of him and his family dressed as freak show characters.
Harris made a perfect ringleader, while Harper dressed up as a bearded lady, Gideon posed as a strongman and Burtka made a convincingly creepy clown.
"Trick or Freak... plus out takes," Burtka wrote alongside a slideshow of pics of the family getting into character.
We weren't sure how Harris, Burtka and the twins would outdo last year's Hollywood-inspired ensembles (or Star Wars characters, the year before that), but they really have done it again.
