Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Reveal Family's Freak Show-Inspired Halloween Costumes -- See the Pics!

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka have done it again!

The couple took to Instagram on Monday to show off this year's family Halloween costume -- and it is even "freakier" than we imagined.

"Hurry, hurry! Step right up and behold the Burtka-Harris Halloween Carnival of Curiosities! #happyhalloween @dbelicious," Harris captioned a pic of him and his family dressed as freak show characters.

Harris made a perfect ringleader, while Harper dressed up as a bearded lady, Gideon posed as a strongman and Burtka made a convincingly creepy clown.