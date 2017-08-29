Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Take Their Adorable Twins to Disneyland -- See the Sweet Pic!

Neil Patrick Harris and his picture-perfect family had a magical experience at Disneyland.

Harris Instagrammed a super cute picture of he and husband David Burtka with their 6-year-old twins, Gideon and Harper, at the happiest place on Earth on Monday, with the family of four all sporting big grins. The 44-year-old actor sported a Star Wars shirt and a hat, and gushed about their family outing.

"Watching my family have experiences they will remember forever makes me love @disneyland and #disneycaliforniaadventure even more than I thought possible," Harris wrote. "Their commitment to quality entertainment is inspired and their dedication to creative ingenuity is inspiring. Thanks to all who work at this magical place. #grateful."