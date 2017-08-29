Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Take Their Adorable Twins to Disneyland -- See the Sweet Pic!
Neil Patrick Harris and his picture-perfect family had a magical experience at Disneyland.
Harris Instagrammed a super cute picture of he and husband David Burtka with their 6-year-old twins, Gideon and Harper, at the happiest place on Earth on Monday, with the family of four all sporting big grins. The 44-year-old actor sported a Star Wars shirt and a hat, and gushed about their family outing.
"Watching my family have experiences they will remember forever makes me love @disneyland and #disneycaliforniaadventure even more than I thought possible," Harris wrote. "Their commitment to quality entertainment is inspired and their dedication to creative ingenuity is inspiring. Thanks to all who work at this magical place. #grateful."
Neil Patrick Harris Shares Sweet Birthday Message to 'Most Glorious' Husband David Burtka
Harris and Burtka have been making the most of their summer, traveling and documenting their adventures on social media. Earlier this month, they visited Rome, Italy.
In March, Harris took Gideon and Harper out to fancy New York City art fair, The Armory Show, where they fit right in the scene!
