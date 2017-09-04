Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Take Their Kids on Epic Adventure in the Alaskan Wilderness -- See Pics!
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka love to take their kids on adventures around the world!
The jet-setting family headed out to Alaska over the weekend for a fun trip filled with epic views, stunning natural wonders and some real excitement -- and Harris documented the exciting outing with some super cool photos.
On Saturday, the How I Met Your Mother star took to Instagram to share a snapshot of his 6-year-old twins, Gideon and Harper, as they stood next to a crystal blue body of frozen water surrounded by towering ice formations.
"Glacier goodness," the proud dad captioned the impressive pic snapped in Skwentna, Alaska.
Later, Harris shared a sweet photo of his husband standing with their son out in the pristine Alaska wilderness and his daughter standing by the edge of a gorgeous lake.
On Monday night, Harris shared an incredible slideshow of photos from their trip, which included a look at their excited river rafting adventure (where Gideon looked just a little nervous), as well as Harper looking out over a scenic vista.
"Can't stop thinking about our Alaskan adventure," the Series of Unfortunate Events star captioned the collection of photos. "Thanks @withinthewild for providing memories that will last lifetimes. Truly a spectacular place!"
Burtka also shared some heartwarming photos of their amazing journey in a collage he posted on Sunday.
"Alaska is delicious and amazing!!" he wrote. "Everything was perfect!"
The family's Alaskan jaunt comes just a month after they all headed out for an unforgettable vacation to Italy, where Harris shared a bunch of other adorable pics of his cute kids in front of some historic European landmarks.
Harris and Burtka certainly know how to show their kids a wonderful time, and the pair have some real fun as a couple as well. In April, they celebrated their 13th anniversary and commemorated the occasion with some super sweet messages on social media. Check out the video below for a look at how the pair celebrated their special day.