Neil Patrick Harris Celebrates 3-Year Wedding Anniversary with David Burtka -- See His Sweet Tribute!
Happy anniversary, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka!
The couple tied the knot three years ago on Wednesday, and Harris couldn't help but celebrate with a sweet tribute to his husband.
"I got married three years ago today. Thanks, David, for choosing me. For challenging me. For creating a family with me. For being a safe space that I can call home. And for your bountiful love," the actor wrote alongside a throwback shot from their wedding day. "Happy Anniversary. 💕@dbelicious."
Harris and Burtka married in September 2014 in Italy, but have been together for 13 years. The couple are parents to twins Harper and Gideon, who turn 7 years old next month.
