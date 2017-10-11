Neil Patrick Harris’ Twins Harper and Gideon Pose With Pigs And Dig Up Their Own Carrots in Cute Pics!
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka’s twins are growing up fast! Harper and Gideon, both 6, enjoyed a fun day out with their parents at the Stone Barns Center’s Harvest Festival in upstate New York over the weekend.
Burtka, 42, took to Instagram to share several family photos of the group enjoying the outdoors.
“Thank you @stonebarns for your annual Harvest Festival. There is nothing our family loves more than spending time on a farm, and here are the pics to prove it!@nph,” Burtka wrote.
In the pics, the kids dig up and wash their own carrots, pose next to giant pigs, and chop their carrots with Harris, 44.
Harper rocked a red plaid shirt with matching shades and denim overalls for the fun day out in the country, while her brother Gideon wore a shirt with a seagull print and a wide-brim hat.
The family has been exploring a lot lately, taking a fun vacation to Alaska in September.