Nelly Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault

Nelly has been arrested.

The 42-year-old rapper was arrested early Saturday morning for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman on his tour bus in Washington. He was taken into custody at 4:37 a.m. and booked at the SCORE jail facility in Des Moines, Washington. He was released at 8:02 a.m.

His lawyer tells ET that the allegations are "completely fabricated."

"Nelly is the victim of a completely fabricated allegation. Our initial investigation clearly establishes this allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness," Nelly's attorney, Scott Rosenblum, said in a statement to ET. "I am confident once this scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges. Nelly is prepared to address and pursue all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation."

According to a press release by the Auburn Police Department, a woman called 911 at 3:38 a.m. to report that she was sexually assaulted by Nelly (real name Cornell Iral Haynes Jr.). The woman claimed that the alleged assault occurred on his tour bus, just hours after he had performed at the White River Amphitheater.