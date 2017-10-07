News

Nelly Speaks Out After Arrest For Alleged Sexual Assault: 'I Am Completely Innocent'

By Jennifer Drysdale‍

Nelly is speaking out. 

The 42-year-old rapper took to Twitter to tell his side of the story after being arrested and later released for alleged sexual assault on Saturday morning. 
 
"Let me say that I am beyond shocked that I have been targeted with this false allegation. I am completely innocent," Nelly began a series of tweets. "I am confident that once the facts are looked at, it will be very clear that I am the victim of a false allegation."
 
"I do want to apologize to my loved ones for the embarrassment and for putting myself in a situation where I could be victimized by this false and defaming allegation," he continued. "I also want to thank my fans for their unwavering support. They know me. I assure you I will be vindicated.  And I assure you, I will pursue every legal option to address this defaming claim. Thank you."

"In other words y'all know damm well I ain't do no dumm S^*t like this..!! Love ..!!!!" the rapper added. "To be absolutely clear. I have not been charged with a crime therefore no bail was required. I was released, pending further investigation."

According to a press release by the Auburn Police Department, a woman called 911 at 3:38 a.m. on Saturday to report that she was sexually assaulted by Nelly (real name Cornell Iral Haynes Jr.). The woman claimed that the alleged assault occurred on his tour bus, just hours after he had performed at the White River Amphitheater. Nelly was taken into custody at 4:37 a.m. and booked at the SCORE jail facility in Des Moines, Washington. He was released at 8:02 a.m. 

In a statement to ET on Saturday, Nelly's lawyer, Scott Rosenblum, said that the allegations which led to Nelly's arrest are "completely fabricated" and that he was "confident once this scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges." 

ET confirms that Nelly will not perform as scheduled in Ridgefield, Washington, with Florida Georgia Line on Saturday night. 

