Nelly Speaks Out After Arrest For Alleged Sexual Assault: 'I Am Completely Innocent'

Nelly is speaking out.

The 42-year-old rapper took to Twitter to tell his side of the story after being arrested and later released for alleged sexual assault on Saturday morning.

"Let me say that I am beyond shocked that I have been targeted with this false allegation. I am completely innocent," Nelly began a series of tweets. "I am confident that once the facts are looked at, it will be very clear that I am the victim of a false allegation."

"I do want to apologize to my loved ones for the embarrassment and for putting myself in a situation where I could be victimized by this false and defaming allegation," he continued. "I also want to thank my fans for their unwavering support. They know me. I assure you I will be vindicated. And I assure you, I will pursue every legal option to address this defaming claim. Thank you."