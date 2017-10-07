Nelly Speaks Out After Arrest For Alleged Sexual Assault: 'I Am Completely Innocent'
Nelly is speaking out.
"In other words y'all know damm well I ain't do no dumm S^*t like this..!! Love ..!!!!" the rapper added. "To be absolutely clear. I have not been charged with a crime therefore no bail was required. I was released, pending further investigation."
According to a press release by the Auburn Police Department, a woman called 911 at 3:38 a.m. on Saturday to report that she was sexually assaulted by Nelly (real name Cornell Iral Haynes Jr.). The woman claimed that the alleged assault occurred on his tour bus, just hours after he had performed at the White River Amphitheater. Nelly was taken into custody at 4:37 a.m. and booked at the SCORE jail facility in Des Moines, Washington. He was released at 8:02 a.m.
In a statement to ET on Saturday, Nelly's lawyer, Scott Rosenblum, said that the allegations which led to Nelly's arrest are "completely fabricated" and that he was "confident once this scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges."
ET confirms that Nelly will not perform as scheduled in Ridgefield, Washington, with Florida Georgia Line on Saturday night.
