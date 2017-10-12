Nelly Talks Tour Life, Keeping Music 'Fresh' & What Makes His Girlfriend Stand Out From the Rest (Exclusive)

The support, he says, is mutual. Jackson is gearing up for her shining moment on The Platinum Life, a reality series that will give fans an inside look at the life of the "queens of the hip-hop scene." The show also features women like Asiah Collins, wife of Kid Ink, and Nazanin Mandi, Miguel's fiancée.



"First off, I'm supportive," Nelly replied, when ET asked if he had any hesitations about Jackson doing the show. "If this is what you wanna do, I'mma support you. Now, if you ask me my opinion on it, I'mma give it you, but it's still ultimately your choice, regardless. And whichever one you choose, I'm going to be there for you. And that's just -- it is what it is. I trust her enough that she's going to make decisions that she feels are not only best for her, but that's not going to jeopardize anything we're doing. You gotta put that trust in somebody, and this is something she really wanted to do, so I'm with her."



"I can't speak for what anybody else is doing, but for me, I think it's more about them, the girls, and what they're doing. It's not about us," he said of how he and the other rappers will be featured on the show. "We are who we are, and everybody can see what we're doing."

"The guys, we don't need a show -- it's not a show for us, 'cause we doing what we do," he continued. "It's about them. Dealing with us to a certain degree, but also having their own lives, their own agendas, own entrepreneurship dreams, things like that, and how sometimes we have to pull back and support them."