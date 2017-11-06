NeNe Leakes Addresses Rumors She's Had More Work Done, Majorly Shades 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Castmates
The gloves were off when NeNe Leakes showed up on Sunday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.
The 49-year-old reality star addressed speculation by fans that she had more work done to her face, and didn't hold back when asked to respond to the shade thrown her way by her Real Housewives of Atlanta castmates.
"I don't know why people just can't give it up and be like, 'The b**ch looks great,'" NeNe quipped when asked if she had more plastic surgery on her nose. "Anything I do, I do it publicly. I will let you know."
NeNe -- sporting glitter thigh-high boots and a shirt-dress with the message: "Don't Make Drama of Your Drama" -- then attempted to take the attention off her and onto other celebrities. "You worry about these other girls that done had their work done and ain't nobody talkin' about," she exclaimed.
The shade didn't stop there! In a segment titled "50 Shades of Shade," NeNe happily reacted to the women of RHOA dissing her on the show. "I'll respond to all those b**ches!" she began. "Where do we start?"
Up first, NeNe went after Kenya Moore. "I thought Kenya took a personal attack, and she would not appreciate if I attacked her," she noted.
As for Porsha Williams saying NeNe looks "different," the Bravo star dished, "She does too. She's gained a lot of weight."
In response to Shereé Whitfield saying she would never tell NeNe anything, the Bravo star bit back, "Well, I would tell you right away, the wig is a no."
Last month, Kim Zolciak opened up to ET about NeNe's "inappropriate" allegations against her family -- and revealed that she has hired attorney Marty Singer to take her to court.
Leakes made headlines after calling out Kim's 20-year-old daughter, Brielle Bierman, for posting a Snapchat video about allegedly finding cockroaches at Leakes' home. In her since-deleted Instagram post, NeNe called Brielle "racist trash," and Kim a "trashy mom," along with the hashtag "#KKK."
"I don't have anything to say [to NeNe]. I think it's pretty inappropriate," Kim shared. "I think the banter back and forth and kind of having fun and there's catty moments, we're all grown women and just kind of living life. But the racism card is not something that I feel like, in this day and age, that you should pull. And I didn't take it lightly. And yes, I have hired Marty Singer."