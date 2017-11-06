NeNe Leakes Addresses Rumors She's Had More Work Done, Majorly Shades 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Castmates

The gloves were off when NeNe Leakes showed up on Sunday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

The 49-year-old reality star addressed speculation by fans that she had more work done to her face, and didn't hold back when asked to respond to the shade thrown her way by her Real Housewives of Atlanta castmates.

"I don't know why people just can't give it up and be like, 'The b**ch looks great,'" NeNe quipped when asked if she had more plastic surgery on her nose. "Anything I do, I do it publicly. I will let you know."