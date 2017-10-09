NeNe Leakes Apologizes for Wishing Rape on a Heckler During Comedy Show: 'I Regret the Words I Used'
NeNe Leakes is taking full responsibility for her actions.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star made headlines on Saturday when she called out a female heckler while onstage for the "Girls Nite Out for Laughs" stand-up comedy show at the Paramount Theater in Oakland, California. After getting booed by the crowd, Leakes told the woman she hoped her Uber driver would rape her on the way home.
Leakes took to Facebook on Monday to apologize for her choice of words.
"I truly regret and apologize for what I said from the stage in Oakland over the weekend," she wrote. "Sometimes words can cut deep and hurt when you have no intentions of them doing so."
WATCH: NeNe Leakes Is Returning to 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' For Season 10!
"As a woman and someone who has survived abuse, I regret the words that I used," she continued. "I made a mistake and I should have known better. I hope people accept my deepest and sincerest apologies. I am sorry."
I truly regret and apologize for what I said from the stage in Oakland over the weekend. Sometimes words can cut deep...Posted by NENE LEAKES on Monday, October 9, 2017
Leakes has been stirring up the drama quite a bit this month.
Last week, she slammed co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann's daughter, Brielle, after the 20-year-old posted pics of cockroaches she allegedly found in Leakes' home to Snapchat.
"We don't have roaches! If you found 1, u brought it with u or it fell outta yo funky p***y!" Leakes wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. "Please know I will get You all the way together when you start f**king wit me and mine!"
WATCH: NeNe Leakes Slams Kim Zolciak-Biermann' Daughter Over Cockroach Snapchat Video
"Go somewhere and let the air outta those fake lips, fake t**ties and fake a** because you will never be @kylejenner," Leakes added. "Yo trashy mama should have taught you better! My home is Brand New but you guys were so jealous of it, you couldn't even give a compliment. You had to stoop so low and be so disgusting #racisttrash #jealous #KKK #thirsty you better run yo a** back to a child's place #youwannaactgrown?"
Hear more on Leakes' new feud with Zolciak-Biermann in the video below.