NeNe Leakes Calls Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughter Brielle 'Racist Trash' Over Cockroach Snapchat Video
It's on between NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak-Biermann!
The former Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars ignited an Instagram feud on Thursday, after Zolciak-Biermann's 20-year-old daughter, Brielle Biermann, posted a Snapchat video about allegedly finding cockroaches at Leakes' home.
NeNe called out Brielle on Instagram, writing an explicit message that dubbed her "racist trash" and Kim a "trashy mom."
"We don't have roaches! If you found 1, u brought it with u or it fell outta yo funky p***y! Please know I will get You all the way together when you start f**king wit me and mine!," NeNe wrote alongside Brielle's Snapchat videos. "Go somewhere and let the air outta those fake lips, fake titties and fake a** because you will never be @kylejenner Yo trashy mama should have taught you better! My home is Brand New but you guys were so jealous of it, you couldn't even give a compliment. You had to stoop so low and be so disgusting #racisttrash #jealous #KKK #thirsty you better run yo a** back to a child's place #youwannaactgrown?"
Soon after, Kim shared a screenshot of a conversation she had with her RHOA co-stars about the bugs at NeNe's home.
"Brielle went to the bathroom and saw several bugs and had sent ME the video on snap and NO ONE ELSE!!! We ARE filming a show, remember that, (RHOA) and Nene released this video herself!" Kim captioned the pic. "No one has EVER seen this video but RHOA! Nobody would have ever seen this video!"
"Nene has said and done some things that are absolutely disgusting, however I will take the high road as you will see it on the show soon enough, but you WILL NOT make it seem as though my daughter did ANYTHING wrong!" she continued. "She never posted this video nor would she! As you see here I myself was not willing to send the video just for ratings for RHOA. END OF STORY."
The Don't Be Tardy star also wrote a lengthy message about how "sad and offensive" it is that someone would "stoop so low as to call someone a racist just because they are mad."
"At this point I almost feel sad for you @neneleakes I had hoped for many yrs you would have seen the bigger picture but it's evident you haven't, I will continue to pray for you," Kim added.
But that was not the end of it. NeNe clapped back with her own message, claiming that her cast all "know I'm telling the truth" and calling Kim a "huge liar."
Adding fuel to the fire, their RHOA co-star Kenya Moore chimed in by reposting one of Leakes' previous Instagram posts on her page and taking her side.
"@neneleakes I totally agree with you about that devil," she wrote.
