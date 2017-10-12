NeNe Leakes Dropped from Xscape Reunion Tour Over Rape Joke

Though she apologized on Monday, NeNe Leakes is still facing consequences over a rape joke she made about a heckler during her stand-up set last weekend.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star made headlines when she called out a female heckler while on stage for the "Girls Nite Out for Laughs" stand-up comedy show at the Paramount Theater in Oakland, California. After getting booed by the crowd, Leakes told the woman she hoped her Uber driver would rape her on the way home.

Leakes took to Facebook on Monday to apologize for her choice of words.

"I truly regret and apologize for what I said from the stage in Oakland over the weekend," she wrote. "Sometimes words can cut deep and hurt when you have no intentions of them doing so."