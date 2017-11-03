Netflix Parts Ways With Kevin Spacey, 'Will Not Be Involved' With 'House of Cards' If Actor Stays On

Update: House of Cards' production company, Media Rights Capital, has released a statement in regards to the Netflix show, following Netflix's own statement on Friday night about cutting ties with Kevin Spacey.



“While we continue the ongoing investigation into the serious allegations concerning Kevin Spacey’s behavior on the set of House of Cards, he has been suspended, effective immediately," the statement obtained by ET read, "MRC, in partnership with Netflix, will continue to evaluate a creative path forward for the program during the hiatus.”



Original story:



Netflix is parting ways with Kevin Spacey.



“Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey," a spokesperson for the network told ET in a statement on Friday. "We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show."

"We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film Gore, which was in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey," the statement added.



The news comes as producers were in crisis mode after allegations of sexual assault and misconduct against Spacey arose last week and were supposedly considering killing off the actor's character to focus on Robin Wright's Claire Underwood in the upcoming sixth and final season of the drama, Variety reports.