New 'Atlanta' Trailer Sets Off 'Robbin' Season'

Our first look at Robbin' Season is here.

FX dropped the first trailer for season two of Atlanta on Tuesday, featuring Earn (Donald Glover), Darius (Lakeith Stanfield) and Paper Boi's (Brian Tyree Henry) continued ups and downs.

The trailer opens with Paper Boi's appearance on a local radio station, which hilariously doesn't end up being as cool as he might think. Elsewhere, Darius declares that it's "robbin' season," the time around Christmas when people in an impoverished area try to get money and holiday gifts -- often making them desperate and more likely to commit crimes.

Earn, meanwhile, seems to both prosper and struggle. In one scene, he gets searched by the cops, and in another, he's fanning a stack of hundred-dollar bills. "You're going to get us robbed," Van quips.

Glover opened up about the inspiration behind season two of Atlanta at FX’s Television Critics Association press tour last month.

"In the writers’ room, we talked about [How I Spent My Vacation] by Tiny Toons. That was the inspiration for season two," he said to a room full of laughter, explaining that it was one of his favorite childhood TV shows.

"We didn’t really look back at season one for inspiration as much. I feel like if you do that as a producer of television, you tend to be risk averse, which I think is bad for art,” he said. “What are the things that will make people happy? We just tried to be ourselves.”

Atlanta returns on Thursday, March 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

