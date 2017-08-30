'New Girl' Star Hannah Simone and Husband Jesse Giddings Welcome Their First Child
Hannah Simone is a new mom!
The New Girl star and her husband, Jesse Giddings, welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, earlier this month, ET confirms. E! News was the first to report the happy addition.
Simone and Giddings have been famously private about their relationship and personal lives, so fans may have to wait some time for more information about the couple's new bundle of joy.
The couple began dating in 2012, and tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony in in the summer of 2016, which didn't come to light in the press until April of this year, when it was also revealed that Simone was pregnant.
The actress' pregnancy was mirrored on her Fox sitcom, where her character, Cece, also discovered that she was pregnant.
Congrats to the happy couple on the new addition to their family!