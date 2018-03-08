New 'Handmaid's Tale' Teaser Promises Incredibly Intense Second Season

Hulu dropped a brand new teaser for The Handmaid's Tale season two on Thursday, promising a gripping new season for the critically acclaimed series.

In the teaser, Elisabeth Moss’ Offred eerily recites a list of requirements the women of the oppressive country of Gilead must follow.

"Wear the red dress," she begins. "Wear the wings. Shut your mouth. Be a good girl. Roll over and spread your legs. Yes, ma’am. May the Lord open."

But in a sign of things to come, Offred ends with, “Seriously, what the actual f**k?"

In January, Hulu gave fans a first look at the show's new season, releasing three images, including one of a bloodied Offred.

The first two episodes will stream on Wednesday, April 25. According to a press release, the series' second season is shaped by Offred’s pregnancy and her ongoing fight to free her future child from the dystopian horrors of Gilead. “Gilead is within you” is a favorite saying of Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) -- and in season two, Offred and others will fight against, or succumb to, this dark truth.

Last month, a rep for Hulu confirmed to ET that Transparent star Bradley Whitford will be joining the series. Whitford's character is described as "the architect of Gilead's economy, is gruff and intimidating, with a disheveled mad genius vibe. His sly humor and flashes of kindness make him a confusing, mysterious presence for his newest Handmaid."

Whitford joins Marisa Tomei, who will also have a guest role on the series, though her "intense" part has been kept under wraps.

The Handmaid's Tale was a big winner at last year's Emmy Awards, bringing home eight awards, including Outstanding Drama Series. It marks the first time a streaming service had won an award for best series.

Moss also won her first Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series after eight nominations.

"I just want people to enjoy the show, and I just want people to watch it and get what I got from it," she told ET after her big win.

