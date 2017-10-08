New 'Justice League' Trailer Teases Superman's Return: Watch!

Hold the bat-phone -- Superman is back!

Kind of...

The latest, and supposedly final, trailer for Justice League was released Sunday morning, and it starts off with a big surprise for fans.

Henry Cavill's Superman appears in the first few seconds, standing in a field and talking with Amy Adams' Lois Lane about their potential engagement. After apparently dying in Batman Vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, it appears he's not only returned, he's ready to marry Lois.