New 'Justice League' Trailer Teases Superman's Return: Watch!
Hold the bat-phone -- Superman is back!
Kind of...
The latest, and supposedly final, trailer for Justice League was released Sunday morning, and it starts off with a big surprise for fans.
Henry Cavill's Superman appears in the first few seconds, standing in a field and talking with Amy Adams' Lois Lane about their potential engagement. After apparently dying in Batman Vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, it appears he's not only returned, he's ready to marry Lois.
But sadly, Lois wakes up and Superman's appearance was just a dream. The fate of the superhero remains to be seen as the rest of the league teams up to battle a bigger threat.
In the film, Ben Affleck's Batman and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman work together to recruit the rest of their super hero crew, including Aquaman (Jason Momoa), The Flash (Ezra Miller) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher).
The new trailer features some exciting action, particularly from Momoa's enthusiastic Aquaman and, of course, Wonder Woman kicking major butt.
There's also a few moments of humor, as Miller geeks out over the appearance of the bat signal. "It's so cool!" he declares.
Watch the full trailer here:
Justice League arrives in theaters Nov. 17. For more on the movie, watch the video below!