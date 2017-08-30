New Kermit the Frog Voice Actor Makes His Flawless Debut Following 'Muppet' Puppeteer Controversy

Kermit the Frog has a new voice, and it sounds comfortingly identical to his old one.

Matt Vogel -- who is stepping in to replace long-time Kermit puppeteer Steve Whitmire -- made his debut as the iconic Muppet earlier this week in the adorable YouTube video "Muppet Thought of the Week," and fans can rest easy that his portrayal of Kermit is almost spot-on to his predecessor.

"Dreams are how we figure out where we want to go. Life is how we get there," Kermit shares in the clip. "I’m headed this way."