New Mom Nikki Reed Mourns the Last Day of Taking Her Placenta Pills: ‘Not Ready to Say Goodbye!'
Nikki Reed is having trouble saying goodbye!
The Twilight alum -- who welcomed daughter Bodhi with husband Ian Somerhalder in July -- revealed via Instagram on Thursday that she'd finished taking her placenta pills, and she was a little bummed about it.
"Last day of placenta pills. Not ready to say goodbye!!!!!" the 29-year-old actress wrote. "Ps sending love to all you mamas out there doing whatever feels right for you! This was recommended to me by my doula but that does not mean it’s for everyone :). Just do you! ❤️."
MORE: Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder Address Birth Control Controversy: 'We Chose Together to Have a Baby'
As long as her daughter is happy and healthy, that's all that matters!
Bodhi is the first child for Reed and Somerhalder. The actors started dating in 2014 and got married the following year.
Watch the video below for more on the new parents.